2018 Honda Amaze to Get Diesel CVT Option



Honda Cars India have started accepting bookings for the new Amaze for an initial amount of Rs 21,000. The compact sedan will be launched in May 2018 and will be available in petrol and diesel variants, including the segment-first diesel CVT.



The second-generation Amaze was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018 and is built on a completely new platform. As compared to the outgoing model, the new Amaze has a bolder design, a roomier cabin and promises more refined powertrains. It goes without saying that the car will be packed with a lot more features and tech.

Commenting about the soon-to-be-launched car, Rajesh Goel, Honda Cars India’s newly appointed Senior Vice President and Director – Marketing & Sales, said, “The introduction of India’s Diesel CVT technology in the new Amaze, which offers unmatched and superior automatic driving experience, is also a first from Honda globally. We are confident the customers will see great value in this new technology.”



The Honda Amaze was launched in India in 2013 and over the years has sold more than 2.57 lakh units. The Amaze was the first diesel model introduced by Honda in the country, and now it will be the first Honda diesel engine paired with a CVT to be launched in India. The price of the new Amaze is expected to be slightly more than the existing model. The current Honda Amaze petrol is priced from Rs 5.64 lakh and the diesel at Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom).