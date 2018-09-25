2018 Ford Aspire Launch On 4 October; Bookings Open



The latest Ford Aspire compact sedan is expected to get refreshed exterior styling, a host of new features and a new petrol engine.



The 2018 version of the Aspire will be launched on 4 October and can be booked at authorized Ford India dealerships across the country for an initial amount of Rs 11,000. The company has shared a few images of the car which gives us a glimpse of what’s in store on the new Ford Aspire.

In the exterior design, the 2018 Aspire gets redesigned front bumper with sharp chrome bezels surrounding the fog lamps, a new grille and stylish alloy wheel design. The cabin has also received some tweaks and now gets tab-like touchscreen infotainment system which will support SYNC3, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The picture shared by Ford India shows the car featuring automatic climate control, push-button start, illuminated USB ports, though the rest of the cabin seems to be unchanged.

The compact sedan will be offered in petrol and diesel variants as before, with the highlight being the new 1.2-litre Dragon series petrol unit that was introduced on the Freestyle crossover. The diesel version is expected to remain powered by the 1.5-litre TDCi engine.

“The New Ford Aspire has been tailor-made for those who don’t follow the crowds, desire beyond the ordinary and want more out of their car experience. They are driven by a desire to lead and make their own mark,” said Rahul Gautam, Vice President – Marketing at Ford India.

The prices for the 2018 Ford Aspire will be announced on 4 October and we expect it to be marginally more than the current model which retails between Rs 5.68-8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).