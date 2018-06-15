2018 FIFA World Cup Special: Stars And Their Supercars



The FIFA World Cup is all set to kick off and we can’t wait to see what the greatest players in the world can produce on the biggest stage of them all. So, here are our picks of the players who we think will light up the scoring charts in Russia, with a sneak peek inside their garage to see whether the on-field panache come with wheels to match

Story: Harket Suchde & Sahej Patheja

Photography: DPPI



Lionel Messi, Argentina

Arguably the greatest player in the world right now, the mercurial striker hasn’t always produced on the big stage when representing his country. After getting so close in 2014 and considering he’s running out of time to win the biggest prize in football, we expect a super motivated Messi to show up in Russia.

His Wheels: Of course, one of the most successful and popular players in the world will have a garage full of cars, but our pick of the bunch has to be the Ferrari F430 Spider. Light, compact (relatively), powerful, can change direction on a dime, and almost glides across the tarmac, this car has all of Leo’s best traits.



Ferrari F430 Spider: Need to Know

Engine: 4.3-litre naturally-aspirated V8

Power: 490 PS

Torque: 465 Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

0-100 km/h: 4.1 seconds



Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

The reason Messi is “arguably” the best player in the world is because he’s got this guy for competition. CR7 will be buoyed by Portugal’s recent triumph at the Euros and will come out all guns blazing to try and nab the World Cup too. Whether or not he has the players around him to achieve that is debatable, but there’s no doubt he’ll find the back of the net a fair few times regardless.

His Wheels: The other “best player in the world” definitely has a garage full of the goods, but his ultimate car is the Bugatti Chiron. No surprise there, right? With his blistering pace on the field how would he settle for anything less than one of the fastest on the tarmac?



Bugatti Chiron: Need to know

Engine: 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16

Power: 1,500 PS

Torque: 1,600 Nm

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic

0-100 km/h: 2.5 seconds