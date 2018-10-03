2018 Datsun GO and GO+ Unveiled



The latest version of the Datsun GO and GO+ to get new body colours, refreshed design, added safety features, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The new colour on the 2018 Datsun GO is Amber Orange while the GO+ will now be offered in Sunstone Brown. Both the models now sport a tweaked grille design, and new front and rear bumpers. The company also boasts of introducing the segment-first LED Daytime Running Light on the front bumper and a set of smart 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.



The cabin has also been upgraded and the new Datsun GO and GO+ also come with a new dashboard, driver’s information display with trip computer MFD (Multi-Function display), first-in-segment 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Google Maps, app support and voice recognition technology. Another highlight is the ‘anti-fatigue’ front seats with improved cushioning.



You can expect the 2018 Datsun GO and GO+ to be safer than before as they come with dual front airbags, ABS (Antilock braking system) with EBD (Electronic brake-force distribution) and BA ( Brake assist) across all the variants. They also get rear parking sensors, driver seat-belt reminder and follow-me-home lights as standard fitment across all trims.

The 2018 Datsun GO and GO+ will be launched later this month and will demand a slight premium over the existing models which retails between Rs 3.35 lakh to Rs 5.20 lakh (ex-showroom).