2017 Volkswagen Tiguan First Drive

We’ve recently driven the Volkswagen Tiguan and this well built German SUV is an impressive product.



We spent a day behind its wheel, driving from Bangalore to Chikmagalur – the coffee capital of India. Here are our first impressions…

Where does the VW Tiguan fit in?

It’s the smallest SUV from Volkswagen India in our market. In fact its the first car model from VW India to be based on Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform. The same platform that underpins the new Skoda Octavia. So, with the monocoque base the Tiguan SUV gets sedan-like dynamics and, coupled with the standard all-wheel-drive system it can do a fair bit of off-roading too.



What’s the price of the Tiguan?

The Tiguan has been launched at Rs. 27.99 lakh for the Comfortline and Rs 31.39 lakh for the Highline (ex-showroom Delhi). The Volkswagen India marketing team is certain that the SUV will lure Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1 buyers with its practicality, quality and comparatively lower price. However, the VW Tiguan is about Rs 6 lakh more expensive than direct competition like the Hyundai Tucson. While something much bigger like the Toyota Fortuner or the Ford Endeavour offering more seating capacity and off-road ability are also priced similarly.



Does it look the price?

Yes, to me it does. Design being a personal opinion, the understated styling without unnecessary flares or confusing lines works for me. The few bold character lines give the VW a strong stance and ensure that it ages gracefully. But it lacks the flare and flowing lines like it’s Korean competitor. Moreover, it’s a compact car and not as intimidating as larger SUVs, like the Fortuner and Endeavour. The Tiguan has a simple and appealing design which looks pretty upmarket.

