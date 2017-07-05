2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA Range Launched



The new car will be offered in one petrol and two diesel engine options. The GLA 200 will remain the base petrol option. The 2.0-litre unit that makes 183 PS at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 300 Nm between 1,200 and 1,400 rpm. The 200d and the 220d are the two diesel options. The 200d produces 136 PS between 3,600 and 4,400 rpm and a peak torque of 300 Nm between 1,600 and 3,000 rpm. The 220d churns out 170 PS between 3,400 and 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 350 Nm between 1,400 and 3,400 rpm.

The 220d is a completely new engine that was launched in India in the previous month. It is Mercedes’ first all-aluminium diesel engine. The all-aluminium construction has brought down the weight of the engine by a whopping 17 per cent.

Mercedes-Benz are offering all-wheel drive in form of 4MATIC in the GLA-class. In fact, the 220 d 4MATIC is now offered with off-road package as standard.

While most of the car remains the same, the new car is seven mm longer than the outgoing model.

The exterior of the car has been reworked and the new design incorporates LED headlamps, new 18-inch wheels, reworked front and rear bumpers and, redesigned tail lamps.

The 2017 GLA-class range is priced (ex-showroom, India) as follows:

GLA 200 Sport: 32.20 lakh

GLA 200d Sport: 33.85 lakh

GLA 200d Style: 30.65 lakh

GLA 200d 4MATIC: 36.75 lakh

In addition to the aggressive pricing, Mercedes-Benz are now offering service packages that start at Rs 49,000 and extended warranty schemes at Rs 37,500.

Story: Joshua Varghese