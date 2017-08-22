2017 Hyundai Verna Launched in India



The new Hyundai Verna is the fifth generation model and is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi



Launched about six years after the introduction of the previous-generation Verna, the new car promises to be better in every aspect over the outgoing model. As the older Verna aged, newer cars like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the new Honda City grabbed most of the market share. Now with the 2017 Verna, Hyundai are hoping to regain the top spot in the mid-size sedan segment since it promises to be more comfortable and far more fun to drive than before.

The company has retained the profile of the outgoing Verna, with similar sloping coupé-like roof-line and the new car looks more like an evolution than something completely radical. But under the skin, Hyundai have completely revamped the car and it is now based on an all-new K2 platform that also underpins the new Elantra. It features heavy usage of high-strength steel which makes it more rigid than before and yet remains fairly lightweight. Hyundai has used this new platform to carve out more space within the cabin.



The front design is attractive with a prominent cascading grille finished in chrome (just like the new Elantra), larger headlights which now employ projector beams and LED day-time running lights. Just like the older car, there is an abundant use of chrome, including the housing for the projector-fog-lamps. The 2017 Verna boasts of smart diamond-cut 16-inch allow wheels shod with 195/55 R16 tyres. The bold rear-end gets new sleeker LED tail-lamps which come with a snazzy layout.

The cabin fit and finish is one of the best in the segment and has plenty of features, as expected in a Hyundai. The layout of the dashboard is appealing and comes in beige and black two tone finish. The long list of features include a new multi-function steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, along with segment-first features such as voice command to control the system, and even ventilated seats. The K2 platform offers stronger crash-worthiness, and safety is further enhanced by the six airbags and height-adjustable seat belts which are offered in higher variants. The car also gets ABD with EBD, cornering headlights, hands free trunk opening system and the new Hyundai Auto Link which helps the owner to stay connected with the car.



As before, the 2017 Hyundai Verna will be offered in both petrol and diesel versions but the smaller 1.4-litre engine doesn’t make it to the new iteration. However, the older 1.6-litre petrol and diesel units are carried forward with some subtle tweaks. The petrol 1.6-litre Gamma Dual VTVT petrol produces 123 PS at 6,400 rpm and 151 Nm of torque at 4,850 rpm, while the 1.6-litre U2 CRDi diesel makes 128 PS at 4,000 rpm and 260 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000 rpm. Both engines are offered with the option of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The company claims fuel efficiency of petrol version as 17.7 km/l for the manual transmission and 15.9 km/l for the AT. The diesel Verna comes with a claimed mileage of 24.7 km/l (manual) and 21.0 km/l (AT).

The base petrol manual ‘E’ variant has been launched at Rs 7.99 lakh; EX at Rs 9.06 lakh; SX at 9.46 lakh and top-end petrol SX (O) costs Rs 11.08 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The petrol automatic EX is priced at Rs 10.22 lakh, while SX (O) automatic version costs Rs 12.23 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.

Diesel manual variant ‘E’ starts at Rs 9.19 lakh; Rs 9.99 lakh for EX variant; SX at Rs 11.11 lakh; SX (O) costs Rs 12.39 lakh. The automatic diesel EX costs Rs 11.39 lakh, while the SX+ auto is priced at Rs 12.61 lakh ex-showroom Diesel. These are the introductory prices for the first 20,000 customers only.