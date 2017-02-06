2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift launched at Rs 4.58 lakh

Updated Hyundai Grand i10 comes with a new 1.2-litre diesel engine and carries forward the existing petrol unit

Taking the fight to the recently introduced Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Motors have launched the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift version in India. The latest version of the popular Grand i10 has been priced at Rs 4.58 lakh for the base petrol variant while the top of the line petrol costs Rs 6.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While the diesel variants begin from Rs 5.68 lakh and go up to Rs 7.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Unlike usual facelift versions, the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 get a new diesel engine. Replacing the old 1.1-litre oil-burner, Hyundai Motors has equipped the compact hatchback with a larger 1.2-litre diesel unit producing 74 PS and 190 Nm of torque. However, the petrol engine remains unchanged with the 1.2-litre engine churning out 83 PS and 114 Nm of torque. For now the diesel variant offers just a 5-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol version comes with the option of a 5-speed gearbox and an automatic transmission. Both the engines on the Grand i10 facelift have been tuned to be BS IV-complaint and, in turn would also be more fuel efficient.

The petrol Hyundai Grand i10 claims to return 19.77 km/l for the manual, while the automatic version would return 17.49 km/l. For the diesel, Hyundai claims an impressive fuel efficiency of 24.95 km/l. In a statement released by the Korean car major, the company states that both the engines have been tuned to be “much more refined, responsive and easy to drive”.

The 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 facelift also gets some cosmetic upgrades to keep up with the newer competition. So, you now get a slightly different face with with a wider grille and circular LED DRL. The front bumper design has also been revised and now houses a new set of fog lamps. Also new are sharp looking diamond cut alloy wheels, and a redesigned rear bumper with new, round reflectors.

There are a few notable changes in the cabin as well, such as colour-coded dual-tone treatment interior and new upholstery for the seats. The new infotainment system will now support Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink, and is also equipped with satellite navigation.

Hyundai Motors are known for their long list of equipment list and the 2017 Grand i10 is no exception. It gets auto dimming inside rear view mirror, rear parking sensors and parking camera, automatic climate control system, electronically adjustable ORVMs and AC vents even for rear seat passengers. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, seatbelt pre-tensioners with force limiters, speed-sensing door locks and the like.

Talking about the 2017 Hyundai Grand i10, Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Grand i10 is a phenomenal product. It is an aspirational car that has won the hearts of its customers across the globe and has become a landmark product in HMIL’s growth story. Over 5.5 lac units of Made in India Grand i10 have been sold in India and world markets which show strong brand admiration. The launch of The New 2017 Grand i10 will create new benchmark for the segment by offering enhanced Modern Premium Hyundai Experience to the aspirational customers.”