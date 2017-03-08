2017 Audi Q3 compact SUV launched at Rs 34.20 lakh



Audi India introduces the 2017 Audi Q3, the brand’s third new car model launch in India this year.



The recently appointed Head of Audi India, Rahil Ansari revealed, “We will have overall ten launches this year and some of these models will be in new segments and will be trend-setters in the luxury car market in India. Our thrust is on fulfilling customers’ requirements and in line with that, this is our third launch of the year after the new Audi A3 Cabriolet and the all-new Audi A4 TDI.”

The 2017 Audi Q3 gets new engine options which include the 2.0 TDI quattro engine generating 184 PS (an increase of 4 per cent over the older model) and 380 Nm of torque. This diesel engine comes paired with an updated seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission, and promises an acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and has a claimed fuel economy of 15.17 km/l (ARAI). The 2017 Audi Q3 2.0 TDI quattro costs Rs 37.20 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi) and comes with features like a Panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED Headlights with Day-time Running Lights and a two-zone automatic air-conditioning system as standard.



The 2017 Audi Q3 2.0 TDI FWD (Front Wheel Drive) as the name suggests comes sans Audi’s 4×4 quattro system and, as you might have guessed, is the more affordable version of the compact SUV, costing Rs 34.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). This version also comes with a 2.0-litre TDI but here produces 150 PS and 340 Nm of torque. Power to the front wheels is transferred via seven-speed S tronic automatic and is about a second-and-half slower to hit the 0-100 km/h mark. The 2017 Audi Q3 2.0 TDI FWD claims a slightly better fuel efficiency figure of 18.51 km/l (ARAI).

There are changes in the exterior styling as well, with a a redesigned bumper with sharper lines and new air inlets that make the car appear more aggressive than before. The cabin features electrically-adjustable front seats and a bunch of aluminium accents on the Q3 quattro, while Q3 FWD gets elegant walnut brown inlays.

The new Audi Q3 will be competing with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1.