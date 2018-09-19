1950’s-Inspired Racers – Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2



Ferrari have unveiled the new 812 Superfast derived Monza SP1 and SP2 at the company’s Capital Market Day in Maranello. The new limited-edition models are a first in an ‘Icone’ segment by the company, drawing inspiration from Ferrari cars from the 1950’s.



The new limited-edition models are aimed at a select clientèle and collectors aspiring to live their fantasies of 1950s Ferrari racecar drivers such as Alberto Ascari, Juan Manuel Fangio, Stirling Moss, John Surtees, and Mike Hawthorn. The new duo takes their styling cues from Ferrari racing Barchetta’s such as the 1948 166 MM, which inspired the name ‘barchetta’, the 750 Monza and 860 Monza. The past models that inspired the new SP1 and SP2 were uncompromising models which helped build the reputation of Ferrari as we know today while delivering a slew of victories.



The Ferrari Monza SP1 has been designed as a single-seat road car to deliver the purest experience possible. While the SP2, thanks to the removal of the tonneau cover and the addition of a second screen and roll-bar, is a two-seater configuration. Ferrari state that the SP1 and SP2 feature the best power-to-weight ratio of any barchetta they have ever produced, courtesy of the extensive use of carbon-fibre in the construction process and weight saving in the details such as the headlamps, and tail-lights, wheels, and interior giving the car a feel unlike any model in their current catalogue. While the design will leave onlookers gawking, the powerplant is a more potent version of the one found in their flagship 812 Superfast. The 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 now delivers 810 PS and 719 Nm, making it the most powerful engine Maranello has ever made. The power is sent to the rear wheels through the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, which propels the car to a top speed over 300 km/h, with 0-100 km/h achieved in a claimed 2.9 seconds, and 0-200 km/h in 7.9 seconds.



The new car was created at the Ferrari Design Studio with the team seeking a pure design while the architecture on the car is based on a monolithic form with an aerodynamic wing profile. Ferrari have also collaborated with two luxury brands to design distinct apparel and accessories for clients who desire the two limited-edition models.

Story: Sahej Patheja